Arthur Hitchcock has spent the last three years camping across the West, helping protect a treasure worth in the neighborhood of a hundred-thousand dollars. He spends many of his nights as an employee of the nonprofit “In a Landscape,” often in national and state parks, holed up in a tent, guarding a 9-foot Steinway piano. Considering the company’s business model is entirely dependent on the health of this piano, it makes sense that someone has been brought on to guard against inclement weather, bears, teenagers, heists and any other natural or supernatural threats that pose a threat to the instrument.
“In a Landscape” is a traveling concert series that features classical pianist Hunter Noack performing in the outdoors. Last week, he performed alongside the Big Wood River near Ketchum.
“The first time we were approached about camping was in Cottonwood Canyon in 2020,” Hitchcock said.
He said it was a simple conversation: The boss said that there needs to be “an extra set of eyes” on the piano at night and asked if anyone was interested in camping with it.
“I was just the first to raise my hand,” he shrugged.
Since then, the guardian of the Steinway—who primarily serves as a photographer—has grown to love his post. He has filled this role about 90% of the time it has been required over the past three or so years, which comes out to about 15 nights spent under the piano, under the stars. Lori Noack, who runs the operation, said Hitchcock was made for the role.
“He’s a great solo camper. He has camped across the United States and is a very independent person,” she said. “Also, being a photographer, he loves the access to national parks and other places that people wouldn’t typically have access to sleep in.”
Sometimes—if the show is in a really remote location—Hitchcock is joined by crew members and even attendees who would rather spend the night than journey back to civilization. He said that relationships he has formed with other employees, volunteers and concert-goers have been the best part of the job thus far. He recalled one night when someone brought delicious homemade baklava, and another when someone brought a whole birthday cake.
Sometimes, the best part of the job is the next morning, though. After folding up his mattress, or the specially designed pads used to safely ship the piano on the road, Hitchcock’s favorite thing to do is dip in the river or toss a fishing line in and hope for an early-morning bite. Despite the fact that the crew often has food for him and any other employees or volunteers who wake up at the site, Hitchcock likes to bring his own breakfast and coffee. Among the “In a Landscape” crew, who have traveled across the West conducting concerts since 2016, there is a lot of collaborative grocery shopping, cooking and, of course, eating. It’s easier that way.
“The best meals are the ones we cook ourselves, miles away from anyone else,” Hitchcock said.
He said the best meal he has had during his piano-camping days is hard to pinpoint, but that it is probably a perfectly prepared steak. He said that considering the environment he was in, the meal couldn’t have been any better.
“I might have a third of a state park to myself at night, which is really amazing,” Hitchcock said.
That doesn’t mean, though, that the “In a Landscape” crew, and specifically Hitchcock, don’t like to class it up, too.
“There is a Michelin-star restaurant in Glen Ellen, California, right by one of our concerts that is reasonably priced, and it’s really nice going there,” he said.
It has not, of course, been all rainbows and sunshine in Hitchcock’s tenure as the Steinway’s bodyguard.
While it hasn’t rained or stormed on him while sleeping, there have been a host of inclement weather incidents for the concerts. He recalled one in the way you might expect to hear a weathered ship captain detail a near-miss wreck.
“There was one concert in Silver Falls State Park [in Oregon], where it felt like a scene from Jurassic Park,” he said. “Intense rain, flooding in the field, and that made things difficult to get things closed up as quickly as possible.”
He said the team came up with every creative method under the sun to dry out the equipment the next day.
Another time, in Oregon’s Alvord Desert, sweeping winds threatened to remove the top of the piano.
“We had extra hardware installed on the piano and stage and canopies to keep everything battened down,” Hitchcock said.
He would rather not think about what that scene would have looked like if those measures weren’t taken.
The concert take-down and set-up process that the “In a Landscape” team has developed is remarkable. Essentially, it goes like this: At the end of the concert, all of the valuable sound and production equipment is moved on the stage, and then the side flaps are raised up to create “a sort of tent” that Hitchcock uses to shield himself from the elements. When the morning comes, the stage—which doubles as the trailer for the piano—is set up for a performance once again.
Setting up and taking down the campsite is relatively easy for Hitchcock. He likes to get started on photo editing or backing up footage after the tent is made and before he settles in for a night’s rest. He enjoyed his time in Ketchum last week, and said the town made for good camping.
The photographer, videographer and “production specialist,” as he has been named, takes a lot of pride in his work for “In a Landscape.” One older couple, he said, volunteers at almost every show. He has gotten to know them well.
Perhaps his favorite companions, though, have been the wild animals he has come across. He said elk, deer and owls have come to inspect the setup before. He has yet to see a predator, which is probably a good thing.
“The wildlife, in general, always makes it a more comforting experience,” he said. “For example, in central Oregon we always see nighthawks.”
The job has provided excitement and opportunity thus far, but there is one scenario that Hitchcock hopes never materializes: an actual, full-scale, Hollywood-style heist on the Steinway. In the event that does happen, he knows what he will do.
“We have insurance and other security measures as far as GPS cameras, and I would hop on the GMRS radio right away,” he said. “But if it’s the Ocean’s 11 crew and they have done their research, …” he trailed off, and thought a second, before smiling and adding, “they would need some really heavy equipment.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In