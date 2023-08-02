In a Landscape piano

The stage—and “tent”—that Hitchcock sleeps in, along with the prized piano, were installed in a natural area near Ketchum for a concert last week.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Arthur Hitchcock has spent the last three years camping across the West, helping protect a treasure worth in the neighborhood of a hundred-thousand dollars. He spends many of his nights as an employee of the nonprofit “In a Landscape,” often in national and state parks, holed up in a tent, guarding a 9-foot Steinway piano. Considering the company’s business model is entirely dependent on the health of this piano, it makes sense that someone has been brought on to guard against inclement weather, bears, teenagers, heists and any other natural or supernatural threats that pose a threat to the instrument.

“In a Landscape” is a traveling concert series that features classical pianist Hunter Noack performing in the outdoors. Last week, he performed alongside the Big Wood River near Ketchum.

“The first time we were approached about camping was in Cottonwood Canyon in 2020,” Hitchcock said.

