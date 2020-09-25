When Teddy Roosevelt was a strapping young man of about 28 living in the Badlands, he awoke one morning in the early spring to discover—presumably much to his consternation—that three thieves had stolen his boat and made off down the Little Missouri River.
So, Roosevelt rounded up two trusted companions and began his pursuit of the bandits. After a few days, the future president and his friends found and successfully overcame the brigands, placing them under arrest and recovering the stolen boat. The next morning, the trio took their horses, their boat and their prisoners back to the nearest vestige of civilization.
While doing this—that is, tracking down the thieves, ambushing them, holding them at gunpoint for a night and then returning back to law and order—Roosevelt read all of “Anna Karenina.”
He later recounted the adventure in his 1888 book “Ranch Life and the Hunting Trail,” in which he offers these thoughts on the Russian epic:
“As for me, I had brought with me ‘Anna Karenina,’ and my surroundings were quite grey enough to harmonize well with Tolstoy.”
It’s something to keep in mind the next time you feel as though you don’t have time to read. Even when hunting vagabonds, one should make time for one’s interests and hobbies.
So, amid the unrelenting hubbub of life, here are a few recommendations to make time for. And don’t worry, I’m not going to recommend “Anna Karenina.”
Reading: “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann
Between the Melville Minute, the arts coverage, the wildfires, breaking news, copy editing, web editing, the calendar, the daily news Roundup and whatever else I’m forgetting about, I confess that occasionally I rue not having time for some other pursuits.
I’m not complaining about my employment, I just miss having the time to dig deeper and turn up bizarre stories. I was in the middle of investigating a missing and potentially cursed painting before lockdown—no joke.
With that in mind, I derive great joy from seeing a master investigator at his best. In “Killers of the Flower Moon,” David Grann—clearly conducting an incredible amount of research—uncovers and analyzes one of the most heinous mass murders in American history when, between 1918 and 1931, more than 60 wealthy, full-blood Osage Native Americans were murdered for their headrights to oil-rich land.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Grann ahead of his visit to Ketchum last year courtesy of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. I found him a well-spoken, amiable and obviously intelligent person. To anyone familiar with his work, that won’t come as a surprise.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” is available from the Hailey Public Library, the Bellevue Public Library and The Community Library.
Viewing: “The King of Masks”
When people describe a movie as “beautiful,” that can mean a lot of different things. It can be a purely visual review or an indication of powerful, resonant emotions, a commentary on the music, the script, the acting—lots of things.
“The King of Masks” is a beautiful film at its very core, and that beauty permeates all levels of its making, from its implicit thematic material to its surface level visual design.
In 1930s China, an aging magician with a highly specialized skillset seeks an heir to whom he can impart the secrets of his face-changing performance. By tradition, he can only share his art with a male heir, but when he is duped into buying a little girl at an illegal child slave market, he must choose between leaving ancient tradition behind or allowing his art to die with him.
“The King of Masks” was the final film in this year’s Family of Woman Film Festival lineup, but if you were unable to watch it as part of the festival, it turns out you can stream it on Amazon Prime or Kanopy (the latter of which is free with a Community Library card).
Listening: “Ceremonials” by Florence + The Machine
Florence + The Machine’s sophomore album may well be the band’s best, but I flip-flop on that pretty regularly.
Frontwoman Florence Welch described the album as capturing a tone of “violence mixed with the classical Shakespearean drama mixed with the pop and the pulp, extreme neon stuff,” which approaches, but I think ultimately shortchanges, all that her inspired lyricism and instrumentation achieve.
From a certain point of view, “Ceremonials” can be heard as a concept album, one that blends high-reaching gospel elements, celestial harp lines and a soulful piano with cavernous, thunderous drums and themes of redemption and damnation—all as Welch’s powerful voice soars through emotional and tonal extremes with aplomb.
Plus, the songs are really quite catchy.
“Ceremonials” is a genuine album. All the lyrics come from a place of personal truth and the band explores the sounds they want to explore. That’s hard to find, but it makes all the difference.
