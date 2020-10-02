*Breathes a sigh of relief*
It’s October! Maybe it will be another terrible month, maybe life will get the better of us, as it is obnoxiously wont to do, maybe we’ll come out the other end looking even more haggard and rundown, but at least it’s October, and that means it’s Halloween month.
I can’t say what Halloween will look like this year, but even if parties and trick-’r-treating are off the menu, no one can stop us from quietly indulging in spooky media all on our lonesome.
The best way to kick off October, in my experience, is with the king of horror himself, Edgar Allan Poe. He may not have invented spookiness, but he sure as hell perfected it.
I’ve pulled the title of today’s column from “The Raven”:
“‘Though thy crest be shorn and shaven, thou,’ I said, ‘art sure no craven, / Ghastly grim and ancient Raven wandering from the Nightly shore—”
It’s also the current working title for my autobiography. What do you think? “Ghastly, Grim, and Ancient: The Chris Melville Story.”
Reading: “The Conqueror Worm” by Edgar Allan Poe
“The Raven” is a perfect poem. In a short space, Poe examines the intersection between grief and terror to such great effect as to make other authors’ attempts to do the same essentially redundant. I could write a book about the pace and rhythm of that poem, but presumably someone already has.
If “The Raven” provides the ultimate insight into the horror of loss, then “The Conqueror Worm” does the same for the horror of existence.
Lots of writers have delved into existential terror, but none so succinctly and chillingly as Poe in “The Conqueror Worm.” It takes him only five short stanzas. Not a word is out of place; not a rhyme is clunky or forced; not an image fails to haunt.
“The Conqueror Worm” is such stuff as nightmares are made of because, like all of the worst dreams, it’s about life.
“Out—out are the lights—out all! / And, over each quivering form, / The curtain, a funeral pall, / Comes down with the rush of a storm, / And the angels, all pallid and wan, / Uprising, unveiling, affirm / That the play is the tragedy ‘Man,’ / And its hero the Conqueror Worm.”
Viewing: “The Masque of the Red Death”
The 1960s saw a curious trend in the horror genre (as it saw curious trends in many things). For a time, B-list studios became enamored with Edgar Allan Poe, adapting several of his short stories and poems to the silver screen and occasionally just slapping his titles on unrelated stories.
Between 1960 and 1969, audiences were treated to a great many Poe films, most of which starred Vincent Price and/or were directed by Roger Corman. “House of Usher,” “Pit and the Pendulum,” “Premature Burial,” “Tales of Terror,” “The Raven,” “The Haunted Palace,” “The Tomb of Ligeia,” “The Conqueror Worm,” “The Oblong Box” and more found their way to the screen to various degrees of success. Some were faithful adaptations like “The Tomb of Ligeia,” and other were real headscratchers. “The Raven” of this era is a comedy about dueling wizards played by Price and Boris Karloff. No idea how you get from Point A to Point B there.
Possibly the best of these films is 1964’s “The Masque of the Red Death,” which closely adapts that story while incorporating elements of Poe’s “Hop-Frog” and some other tales of terror. This is probably the best collaboration between Price and Corman, balancing horror, ham, colorful production design and some decent thematic material.
Listening: “The Raven” by Lou Reed
You know what’s a good time? Lou Reed’s experimental, primarily spoken-word (but not entirely spoken-word) Edgar Allan Poe album “The Raven.” A mix of Poe’s writings and original compositions by Reed, “The Raven” wanders through the highs and lows, the terrors and tragedies, the baseness and the high-concept explorations of Poe’s oeuvre in what feels like a state of drug-induced delirium.
The album features the voice talents of, in addition to Reed, Willem Dafoe, Steve Buscemi, Antony Hegarty, Laurie Anderson, David Bowie and many others. I myself have always been particularly enamored with Dafoe’s feverish renditions of “The Conqueror Worm” and “The Raven,” both of which were edited and slightly rewritten by Reed to more closely reflect his own bizarre trip through life.
Beyond what I’ve already said, I lack the ability to craft much of a coherent critical analysis of Reed’s album. The best thing I can do is just recommend that you set aside two hours on a dark and preferably stormy night—or perhaps a midnight dreary—sit back and listen to Poe’s and Reed’s distinct and disturbing visions of reality collide in horrific majesty.
