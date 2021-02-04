“Talking and eloquence are not the same: to speak, and to speak well, are two things.”
Ah, Ben Jonson. It must’ve been tough to be an English playwright while Shakespeare was alive and writing. He made it work.
Or, to take a more contemporary quote conveying the same sentiment from Phoebe Bridgers, “It’s amazing to me how much you can say when you don’t know what you’re talking about.”
I like those quotes, and I think more people—myself included—should try to keep them in mind more often. Everybody does an awful lot of talking, and it seems—every time you glance at social media, or watch the news, or even just walk down the street—that there’s more talking going on than thinking.
The pace at which the news comes and the sheer number of communication options we have at our disposal have conditioned us to react as quickly and as loudly as possible to every little thing, often before we have a chance to really think about it (or read beyond the headline). The more time you spend doing that, the less time you’re going to spend actually enjoying life.
Next time you see something that warrants a reaction, take a beat, think about it, think about what reaction your reaction will cause, and then maybe think about something else. Think about the Talking Heads, maybe.
“The less we say about it, the better / Make it up as we go along / Feet on the ground / Head in the sky / It’s OK, I know nothing’s wrong.”
Reading: “A Dictionary of the English Language” by Samuel Johnson
Here me out. So, as long as we’re working to think before we speak, we may as well expand our vocabulary and the dictionary is a good place to start for that—but that’s not why I’m recommending Johnson’s.
His dictionary was published in 1755 and was, for all intents and purposes, the first more or less exhaustive dictionary of basically every word in the English language.
Johnson wrote it singlehandedly, which is impressive, but also makes it very fun to read, because he couldn’t help but allow some of his own biases to enter into the equation. One of his most famous definitions is of the word “oat,” which he describes as, “A grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people.”
Yes, being English in the 18th century, he didn’t think highly of Scots. He thought even less of the French, and frequently lambasted francophone terms. He calls the word “finesse” an “unnecessary word that is creeping into the language” and calls “ruse” a “French word neither elegant nor necessary.”
He also defines a politician as “a man of artifice; one of deep contrivance,” which I’m inclined to agree with.
So anyway: read an old dictionary. I’ll come up with a better recommendation next week.
Viewing: “The Artist”
If you want to take a break from hearing people talk, watch “The Artist.” Michel Hazanavicius’ 2011 tribute to silent cinema is charming, moving, funny—an altogether wonderful viewing experience.
Hazanavicius’ script and direction are great, and he paces the film extremely well with help from Ludovic Bource’s enchanting musical score, but I think Jean Dujardin’s performance makes this movie. A lesser actor would have fallen into traps of overacting and scenery-chewing. He’s acting without sound and he’s playing to a certain type of theatricality that accompanied most silent era performances, but he expertly walks that tightrope (or, I guess, tap dances along it).
“The Artist” could have easily wound up another love letter to Hollywood from Hollywood (they do love those, and I think that’s why this movie won so many Oscars), but the final product achieves so much more than that.
“The Artist” is streaming on Netflix.
Listening: “Speaking in Tongues” by Talking Heads
It’s difficult to pick out the best album from such a wonderful discography, but “Speaking in Tongues” may well be my favorite Talking Heads album. It opens with “Burning Down the House,” which is about as a strong a start as you could ever hope for. “Girlfriend Is Better,” “Slippery People,” “Swamp”—it’s all good.
Much as each of those songs is pure goodness, my favorite track is the final one, “This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody).”
It’s a lovely, thoughtful, and kind of beautifully meaningless love song. When I say meaningless, I mean that there’s no coherent logical through line to the song. David Byrne’s lyrics seem to mostly consist of scattered thoughts, but because of that it is a perfect love song. It’s like a lyrical collage of sentiments and images associated with the person he loves. In that way, it’s a much more touching portrait of romance than so many other love songs.
Byrne discusses the track in “Stop Making Sense,” relating that he had some apprehensions about writing a love song.
“I tried to write one that wasn’t corny, that didn’t sound stupid or lame the way many do.”
He nailed it.
