Yesterday was St. George’s Day. It was also Shakespeare’s birthday. And his deathday. And deadline day for the newspaper. Busy day all around.
The Bard knew a thing or two about humanity. Shakespeare explored pretty much the entire spectrum of what it means to be a person: the highs, the lows, the comedy, the tragedy, the sublime and the ridiculous. What’s more, he did so in such a handy way that we still look to his insights to this day.
The pages of Shakespeare are filled with innumerable inspirational quotes and heartening speeches. But he also said “brevity is the soul of wit,” so I’m just going to get right down to business.
Reading: Take a guess
All of Shakespeare is available online. He wrote 37 plays (depending on how you want to count), and many of them are really quite good.
One may want to shy away from the tragedies right now. “King Lear” isn’t light reading. Under the circumstances, the comedies would probably be better. Many of these are not all that funny on the page (they are meant to be performed, after all), but “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Twelfth Night” are always enjoyable.
Feeling ambitious? I’d recommend reading the histories—all of them (except the freak plays, “King John” and “Henry VIII”). Kicking off with “Richard II,” packing in all six “Henrys” IV-VI and wrapping it all up with “Richard III” is an extremely satisfying experience. Shakespeare crafts an eight-part saga with a clear through-line, some of the best character development ever put to page, and enough violence and betrayal to rival even the most sordid HBO series.
Listening: Sir Patrick Stewart
Reads the Sonnets
One of the great Shakespearean actors of our time, Sir Patrick Stewart is taking his inimitable voice to Instagram and posting videos of himself reading one of Shakespeare’s sonnets every day.
“But wait,” I hear you ask. “Aren’t some of the sonnets pretty dreadful?”
Yes. And Stewart agrees. “Today I’m reading Sonnet 10,” he said, “Because I do not like Sonnet 9. You can read it yourself.”
Of course, when he’s on point, Shakespeare really does craft some truly beautiful sonnets—controversial opinion, I know. There is something very heartening about hearing such a great actor read such great poetry.
I’ve been sitting on this one for several weeks now, so Sir Patrick has read something like thirty sonnets by now. The good news is, that provides a solid backlog to listen through. Also, Shakespeare wrote more than 150 of these things, so there are a few left.
Viewing: “10 Things I Hate About You”
This beloved 1999 high school comedy pits Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger as Kate and Petruchio in a modern reimagining of “The Taming of the Shrew” and it is excellent.
Typically, I would consider the phrase “modern reimagining” as a red flag wherever it crops up, but “10 Things I Hate About You” is a rare exception.
It’s an especially good choice for teenagers. I don’t think I’m speaking out of turn when I say that most high school students probably don’t vibe with Shakespeare upon their early encounters. This movie, I think, can help young audiences begin to understand A) why the comedies are funny; B) what sorts of criticisms and insights the Bard is making; and C) why they continue to be relevant today.
“10 Things I Hate About You” is streaming on Disney+. If you’re already subscribing, add this to your watchlist.
Tastes run more classic? If you want to watch some proper stage performances, the American Shakespeare Center is presently streaming performances of “Much Ado About Nothing” and both “Henry IV” plays.
For the Kids:
The lovely thing about Shakespearean theater companies is that they all believe in the importance of exposing audiences to Shakespeare at early ages. For parents who agree, there are loads of online educational resources, both of the fun and more studious varieties.
The American Shakespeare Center has a number of good tools and resources available online at americanshakespearecenter.com/education.
The Royal Shakespeare Company in the United Kingdom has, as one should hope, a lot of really excellent material online as well at rsc.org.uk/shakespeare-learning-zone. And if authenticity appeals, then take a gander at what the Globe Theater has on offer at shakespearesglobe.com/learn.
Finally, the Folger Shakespeare Library also offers resources for teachers and students of all ages at folger.edu/teach-learn.
