It’s hard to imagine, under the present circumstances, that many people are feeling particularly comic, but laughter is good for the soul. These are severe times and I certainly don’t want to make light of that. No one likes the man-child who can’t take anything seriously, but a good chuckle goes a long way.
Herman Melville (no relation), once wrote—in “Moby Dick,” actually—that “a good laugh is a mighty good thing, and rather too scarce a good thing; the more’s the pity.”
Comedy, of course, is entirely subjective. Senses of humor vary dramatically person-to-person, so recommending comedy is always a little dicey. What I find funny, you may find irritating, and vice versa.
So, with that disclaimer, here are a few (in my opinion) solid comedy recommendations to put a smile on your face, and maybe even turn off the COVID channel for a few minutes.
Reading:
“Calvin and Hobbes” by Bill Waterson
This could file under the “For the Kids” section, too, I suppose, but I don’t believe one is ever too old to appreciate “Calvin and Hobbes.” Actually, the same goes for today’s “For the Kids” recommendation, “Wallace and Gromit.” These things are for everyone of all ages.
Reading is an important thing to do, as I have stressed in previous Minutes. Depending on the book you’re reading and how much else you have going on in your life, you may not be able to set aside much time for reading and it may take a while to get through a book.
A quick antidote to all that? “Calvin and Hobbes.” It takes less than a minute to read a single strip, but it’s a very rewarding experience.
Go to calvinandhobbes.com. At the top of the page, there’s a button that says “today’s strip.” That links to gocomics.com, where a different “Calvin and Hobbes” strip is printed every day. It’s the perfect injection of humor into even the best—or worst—of days.
Viewing:
“John Mulaney—The Comeback Kid”
This is probably too vague and sweeping a comment, but nobody really likes standup comedians, right? I mean as a demographic. You may have a handful of standup comics you love, but who could claim to love them all, across the board, as a group?
Standup comedy is very polarizing. It must be the most difficult job in the entertainment industry, because crowds are so fickle, people’s senses of humor vary so wildly and one wrong joke could end it all.
Well, if John Mulaney has made a wrong joke, I haven’t heard it. He has three standup specials on Netflix at the moment, of which “The Comeback Kid” is probably the best, although “New in Town” has some lovely moments as well.
He crafts a joke so well, his timing is exceptional, and he’s not one of those lazy comedians who relies on controversy and meanspirited jabs to land a laugh. Mulaney is, simply, very funny. If you don’t find that to be true, don’t be mad at me; I’ve already printed as many disclaimers as I can fit in this space.
Listening:
“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy”
by Douglas Adams, read by Stephen Fry
“DON’T PANIC.” These words are emblazoned on the front of the fictional “Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy,” and author Arthur C. Clarke once remarked that Adams’ use of the phrase was perhaps the best advice anyone can give to humanity.
To read “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is a deeply rewarding experience. To hear British comedy legend Stephen Fry read it, well, that’s something pretty special.
The Community Library has this audio version available for download now. Audible.com is also offering 30-day free trials.
For the Kids:
“Wallace and Gromit”
Want to fill a room with childish glee and unbridled laughter? You can do no better than “Wallace and Gromit.”
This series of English claymation short films follows a bumbling inventor and his dog as they get mixed up in all manner of adventures and misadventures: a trip to the moon, a priceless jewel heist, a dangerous sheep-rustling scheme—you name it.
“Wallace and Gromit” is comfort food for the soul. Aside from being very funny and charming, each installment is also a flawless foray into filmmaking. I mean, they’ve won three Oscars and six BAFTAs. Those awards aren’t always an indication of quality, but in this case, they speak for themselves.
The complete collection is available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
