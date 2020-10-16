These last couple of weeks I’ve doubled down on the doom and gloom of Halloween, the horror elements, especially. But hey, between fires and coronavirus and the Carnival of Souls that is political discourse, it’s possible we have enough horror in our lives at the moment.
Obviously, I’m not abandoning my month-long Halloween celebration (I’m not an animal), but the holiday as much about having fun as it is about general spookiness.
We have plenty of horror this year, but it’s hard to predict how much fun we’ll have. Without parties and trick-’r-treating, is there much of a point in even dressing up? Who knows.
At the very least, as the weather cools and night descends earlier, we can curl up on the couch with a blanket and some cider (or something stronger) and quietly enjoy the fun side of Halloween.
Here are a few solid recommendations to get into the mood without traumatizing yourself.
Reading: “The Hound of the Baskervilles” by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
It’s not straight Halloween reading, but it is spooky, atmospheric and quite a good bit of fun.
Doyle builds upon many classic elements of gothic literature as he pits Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson against a seemingly demonic beast on the foggy, dreary, gloomy and thoroughly enticing landscape of Dartmoor in Devon, England.
I’ve had the good fortune of spending a good deal of time on Dartmoor, and although it’s truly lovely all year round, there’s nothing quite like the moor on a chilly, rainy October day.
Doyle excels in his sense of place and transports the reader from a cozy reading nook to the rolling moors or the haunting halls of Baskerville Manor, right alongside Holmes as an extra investigator, trying to get to the bottom of this strange mystery.
Being both out of copyright and widely regarded as the best Holmes novel, it’s pretty easy to find. “The Hound of the Baskervilles” is available for free online via Project Gutenberg (Gutenberg.org), and in print from all three local public libraries.
Viewing: “The Addams Family”
Honestly, this could double as a Valentine’s Day recommendation, so keep that in mind come February. Anjelica Huston and Raúl Juliá star as Morticia and Gomez Addams. I can think of few onscreen couples (or even real-world couples) with such chemistry.
The 1991 “Addams Family” has, rightly, become a viewing staple of the Halloween season for many people. Its hilarious script is brimming with quotable one-liners and witty rejoinders (“I would die for her. I would kill for her. Either way, what bliss.”) and the design of sets, costumes, makeup and hair is simply—well—to die for.
I maintain, however, that without Huston and Juliá, the movie never would have become a beloved favorite, because without them it simply wouldn’t be as good. I understand Huston and costar Christopher Lloyd both turned down a proposed third film after the tragic death of Juliá (stomach cancer), because they just couldn’t imagine playing the characters without him.
I can’t tell you how many times I’ve seen this film, but I can tell you I shan’t tire of it. It is an endlessly entertaining way to get in the Halloween spirit.
“The Addams Family” is streaming on Netflix and available on DVD from The Community Library.
Listening: “Halloween Hits” by Various Artists
When I was, oh, five? Six? My parents gave me a mix CD called “Halloween Hits.” This ten-track disc was played on an endless (and, for my parents, presumably maddening) loop for many Octobers in a row—and with good reason.
Dig this track listing: “The Monster Mash”; “Haunted House”; “The Blob” (yeah, that’s right, the theme song from the 1958 horror classic that introduced the world to Steve McQueen); “Ghostbusters”; “Twilight Zone”; “The Purple People Eater”; “The Addams Family”; “I Put a Spell on You”; “Attack of the Killer Tomatoes” (which I found a little creepy at the time); and finally “Martian Hop.”
What better way to get in the mood for the holiday? Now, because the world is a perennially imperfect place, this exact mix is not available for streaming on Spotify and the CD is now $30 on Amazon ($40 for the cassette).
I myself was delighted to discover that not only did I still have the CD buried in a shoebox in my closet, but it actually still works.
You don’t have to listen to these particular songs, but I would strongly recommend making your own fun-filled “Halloween Hits” playlist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In