Idaho is opening back up. This weekend will see phase three of the governor’s rebound plan come into effect, allowing a host of businesses and functions to resume.
Of course, things are far from normal. There is no “one size fits all” prescription for getting back into action. People have wildly variable comfort zones. Some feel happy going to a restaurant, others wish to remain at home for as long as possible. Different strokes for different folks.
That said, there is such a thing as comfort food. I’ve spoken quite a lot on comfort food for the soul over the past months, but this time I’m speaking more literally. The exact dish is going to vary person-to-person, but surely everyone can find some deep-rooted, all-powerful comfort in food.
So, whether you’re eating in at a restaurant or preparing it yourself—whatever feels comfortable—this week I suggest indulging in a favorite dish or two. If you want to read, watch, or listen to something while you dine, here are a few recommendations.
I’ll just drop some Ecclesiastes in here before I get going: “A man hath no better thing under the sun, than to eat, and to drink, and to be merry.”
Reading: Bon Appétit’s “Cooking in the Time of Coronavirus”
I’ve been reading a book called “A Cheesemonger’s History of the British Isles,” which is exactly what it sounds like and therefore nearly perfect.
Unfortunately, none of the local libraries have a copy.
Instead, I’d recommend taking an internet stroll over to Bon Appétit. The foodie magazine has compiled an excellent online guide to “Cooking in the Time of Coronavirus.” This includes hundreds of recipes designed to be fairly straightforward and using shelf-stable items that should be readily available even when the next wave of panic-buying rolls around.
The editors also offer nutritional advice, anecdotal essays, and insights for how to keep happy and well-sated even if you’re staying indoors. They’re all in New York City, so they’ve been pretty well sequestered for a while now.
The whole collection is free online at bonappetit.com/collection/coronavirus.
Viewing: “The Great British Bake Off” (Among Others)
There’s no shortage of truly great foodie TV out there, and much of it makes for gentle, pleasant viewing regardless of culinary prowess or, indeed, hunger level.
“The Great British Bake Off” on Netflix is a favorite of mine. It takes the old competition-show recipe and removes all of the stakes and drama. All the contestants are very chipper and friendly to one another. Even the judges refrain from being cruel most of the time, if you watch the seasons with Mary Berry (her actual name). Why bother watching after she leaves?
Lately I’ve also been introduced to Bon Appétit’s various YouTube shows, which make for excellent watching. I’ve especially been enjoying “Gourmet Makes” with Claire Saffitz and “Reverse Engineering” with Chris Morocco.
Want some narrative films? I’d recommend “Chef” on Netflix, “Ratatouille” on Disney Plus, and—available on DVD from The Community Library—“Delicatessen,” the most charming cannibal movie ever made.
Listening: “Beggars Banquet” by The Rolling Stones
The Rolling Stones released “Beggars Banquet,” “Let it Bleed,” “Sticky Fingers,” “Exile on Main Street,” and “Goats Head
Soup” in that order within a single five-year period. What a run.
While it’s true that “Let it Bleed” is the one with the cake on the cover, “Beggars Banquet” feels like the one to go with here. With tracks like “Sympathy for the Devil,” “Jigsaw Puzzle,” “Salt of the Earth,” and “Street Fighting Man,” it’s just great cooking music. Toss the record on, fire up the oven, and you’re bound to produce a banquet—or something banquet-adjacent, at least—before Side B fades out.
That said, “Goats Head Soup,” while it doesn’t sound very appetizing, does have some of my favorite tracks, particularly “100 Years Ago,” “Angie,” and “Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo Doo (Heartbreaker).”
I may have to save “Sticky Fingers” and “Exile on Main Street” for future Melville Minutes.
For the Kids: Bake Cookies
It’s been a little warm out, so I understand reluctance to preheat the oven, but a freshly baked batch of cookies goes a very long way, and when you’re a kid, it’s just about the best thing in the world.
Get the kids involved in the process, though. Not only are they learning a good skill, but of course there’s a certain pride to eating something you’ve baked yourself. Positive life lessons all-around.
Personally, I’m a big fan of the oatmeal scotchie. The recipe, included on the back of the packet of butterscotch chips, is so simple even I could bake them (my culinary aptitude is about as sophisticated as my pallet, which is to say, elementary).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In