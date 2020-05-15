“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door.”
It certainly feels that way now, doesn’t it? Bilbo Baggins is, of course, not warning his young cousin about exposing himself to a dangerous pandemic in J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Fellowship of the Ring,” but the line has been rattling around in my head as I step foot out my door.
No, Bilbo’s talking about the infectious, addictive nature of adventure. And the inherent dangers of goblins, dragons, magic rings, elves, trolls, wizards, orcs, fire demons, dark lords, wraiths, wights, ghosts, giant elephants, black magic, enchanted forests, war…normal hobbit stuff.
Much as all those dangerous elements make for fun fantasy adventure reading and viewing, what makes J.R.R. Tolkien’s works so vital (both now and ever since they were first published) are his great insights into life, humanity, nature and spirituality.
Before crafting Middle-earth, Tolkien fought in the First World War, during which nearly all of his friends died. A great mind for history, language and literature helped him pull through. After surviving unspeakable horror, he decided not to let that evil get the better of him, but instead chose to give back. His contributions changed the worlds of both popular literature and academia (his analysis of “Beowulf” is still considered seminal), and his works have improved the lives of countless readers, including, unsurprisingly, yours truly.
Last week, actor Andy Serkis, who is perhaps best known for bringing Gollum to life in Peter Jackson’s “The Lord of the Rings,” sat down for 11 hours and read aloud all of “The Hobbit” live on YouTube. As he did so, he also launched a GoFundMe, which has raised nearly £300,000—that’s around $365,000—to benefit Britain’s National Health Service.
I have to imagine the Professor would be proud that his works are still helping so many people.
This week, I recommend that they maybe help you as well as we continue to ease back into normal life.
As Tolkien writes in “The Fellowship of the Ring,” “The world is indeed full of peril, and in it there are many dark places; but still there is much that is fair, and though in all lands love is now mingled with grief, it grows perhaps the greater.”
Reading: The works of J.R.R. Tolkien
If you’ve never read any Tolkien, begin with “The Hobbit,” follow with “The Lord of the Rings.” If you’re feeling really ambitious, I do adore “The Silmarillion.”
If you’ve already read and reread the Middle-earth tales and want to branch out, Tolkien wrote plenty of other stories. “Farmer Giles of Ham” and “Roverandom” are personal favorites of mine—gentle, endearing tales of fantasy for all ages.
Feeling especially nerdy? Consider Tolkien’s translations of “Beowulf,” and “Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.” Or, try his retellings of “The Legend of Sigurd and Gudrún,” “The Story of Kullervo,” “Aotrou and Itroun,” and some of the Arthurian legends. It’s all good.
The libraries of Hailey, Bellevue and Ketchum all have a plethora of Tolkien titles available for curbside pickup. Get reading!
Viewing: “The Lord of the Rings” Trilogy
Watching Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy on the big screen was probably the most formative cinematic experience of my life.
For our purposes today, there are so many wonderful moments of insight and comfort, like Sam’s speech at the end of “The Two Towers” and the entire final sequence from “The Fellowship of the Ring.”
Then there are some truly stirring cinematic achievements, like the lighting of the beacons sequence and the ride of the Rohirrim, both from “The Return of the King.”
As a coda to that, I’d also recommend the 2019 biopic “Tolkien.” I went in expecting to hate it and instead found it a very charming story about a struggling young philologist who has to fight in WWI—very little empty fan service and a nice homage to a great man.
“Tolkien” and “The Lord of the Rings” are both available on DVD via curbside pickup from The Community Library, with the trilogy also available from the Hailey Public Library.
Listening: Howard Shore’s original film scores
Listening to Andy Serkis read “The Hobbit” was really incredible. Sorry for being a week late. The video isn’t even up there anymore.
In lieu of Andy Serkis’ live reading, you’re never going to go wrong listening to Howard Shore’s score to Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.
The nice thing about the way Shore scores a film is that, obviously, in the moment whatever he’s written pairs perfectly with whatever’s on screen, but you can separate the music from the picture without really loosing anything.
From a purely musical standpoint, these soundtracks are beautiful compositions, in a way that was very popular 20 years ago, but that you don’t seem to get as often these days. Listen to these albums, and let the music tell you the story.
For the Kids:
Everything I’ve written about this week is appropriate for the kids. Just go with that.
