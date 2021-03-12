It’s been a year since everything shut down. I have neither the energy nor the inclination to say anything intelligent or insightful about that here. Even with the light at the end of the tunnel, I feel as if we’ve just been stuck in time, and this week has been replete with an odd sense of déjà vu.
It’s like…
You know that one part in “Jurassic Park” after the T-rex attack when Alan Grant (Sam Neill) goes to rescue the kid, Tim, who is trapped in a jeep at the top of a tree? Tim’s had a terrible time. While he was in that car, the T-rex attacked, flipped the car over, nearly crushed it, and then threw it over a cliff into a tree.
Well, Alan gets Tim out, and as they’re climbing out of the tree, the car begins falling down after them. They finally get to the bottom and the now roofless car lazily tilts over and on top of them. They are, fortunately, unharmed, and Tim, exhausted and totally defeated, just says, “Well, we’re back in the car again.”
I really relate to that. I love the totally deflated way in which Tim says that after everything he’s just been through.
So, I haven’t been attacked by a T-rex—recently—but I feel like I’m back in the car again just about every day.
While we’re all sitting in the car waiting for some paleontologist to come rescue us, here are a few recommendations.
Reading: “All the Time in the World” by Arthur C. Clarke
“Your time scale has been altered: a minute in the outer world would be a year in this room.”
Relatable.
“All the Time in the World” is a very short science fiction story by Arthur C. Clarke, but as this is Clarke we’re talking about, he doesn’t need to take too much space in order to be thought-provoking and clever.
The story focuses on a master criminal who is given the ability to move through time as if all those around him were nearly frozen (see above quote). Like all the best genre installments, Clarke explores both the science fiction concept itself and its ramifications on the human spirit in even measure. He then drops the reader off at a wonderful stinger of an ending, leaving you pondering—as such stories should—“What would I do in that situation?”
Clarke puts a unique twist on the old time-travel bit, carefully covering his bases and, remarkably, avoiding the pitfalls of paradoxes and plot-holes. Plus, something about the world almost standing still outside the protagonist’s window spoke to me this week for some reason…
Viewing: “Jurassic Park”
If you’re not watching “Jurassic Park” at least once every three years, what are you doing with your life?
Know that I have put just about as much thought and consideration as I can into this next sentence: “Jurassic Park” is Steven Spielberg’s best movie.
Everything—the script, performances, production design, music, sound effects, editing, cinematography—every element adheres so well. And the special effects have aged incredibly. They look so much better than the CGI monstrosities in the new “Jurassic World” movies. I think that T-rex, with its seamless blend of animatronics and computer animation, will never cease to amaze audiences.
What elevates “Jurassic Park” so far above other sci-fi adventures movies, and its sequels in particular, is how genuinely thoughtful it is. It’s not just pure action for action’s sake. The film has something to say about humanity’s place in nature and manages to say it without preaching. Actually, I think it says it most coherently in its extremely well-executed and considerate death scenes, but I’ll wrap this up before I wind up writing an essay.
Watch “Jurassic Park,” even and especially if you’ve seen it before.
Listening: Radio Garden
St. Helena is a tiny island (about 10 miles by 5), in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, roughly 2,500 miles from Rio de Janeiro. About 4,500 people live on the island, and they are blessed with a bangin’ radio station.
I happened upon it one night while tooling around on Radio Garden, a free online service that allows you to tune in to just about any radio station anywhere in the world.
On St. Helena, late one Friday night, the radio was telling everyone to “Do the Hustle.” They then followed that up with “Lady Marmalade” (a.k.a. “Voulez-vous coucher avec moi”), then War’s “Why Can’t We Be Friends?” They’re having a good time on St. Helena.
Not your thing? Try some Finnish rap in Helsinki, a slam poetry broadcast in Uruguay, or some traditional Slovenian folk music.
I heard a few real head-scratchers while globetrotting the radio waves. Blake Shelton was twanging out “Last Country Song” on a station in Azerbaijan, for instance. By far the most curious discovery was hearing Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons advertise Farmers Insurance in India, Ghana, Zambia and Syria. Same exact commercial every time.
As fun as all that is, one of the greatest gifts of Radio Garden is the ability to listen to a hometown station (mine was playing “Sultans of Swing”). If you’ve been unable to visit somewhere important in the past year, tuning into the local radio station is an oddly comforting way to spend an evening.
Head over to radio.garden and check it out.
