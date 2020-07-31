Well, another month has come and gone. They do flitter aimlessly by, don’t they?
The tremendous risk here, I suppose, is to let every day become like every other day. Certainly, it takes some effort to break the monotonous continuum—what one Express reporter described as “swinging the pick in the tunnel of days.”
That can happen in life, though. It’s not particular to pandemics and economic downturns. I’ve experienced that in school, in bursts at every job I’ve ever worked—it’s a part of life.
Often what we need is a little nudge to push us towards doing something new, different and perhaps even meaningful. Not to sound like a broken record or anything, but if you’ve read the Melville Minute before, you can probably guess where I’m going with this: books; movies; music.
It is a cheap artist and probably a liar who claims not to take inspiration or influence from other people’s art. I’d posit that we can all benefit from taking encouragement from great sources—contemporary and long since passed—to make our lives that much richer.
Today’s recommendations are, in a bizarre and uncharacteristic twist, all contemporary. How about that?
Reading: “Into Thin Air” by Jon Krakauer
Alright. July is ending. August is beginning. The transition is marked with temperatures in the 90s, and I really cannot abide that kind of behavior from nature. I’ll begrudgingly tolerate the 80s. But the 90s? No, that’s simply too damn hot.
Well, “Into Thin Air” is a cold book, and one I distinctly remember reading in a single sitting because it was that gripping.
Krakauer writes with insight and strength as he recounts—without self-congratulation or blame—his experiences in the 1996 Mount Everest disaster.
It’s chilling, moving, inspiring, harrowing and thought-provoking from cover to cover. If we’re being totally honest with each other, I hated “Into the Wild,” also by Krakauer, but “Into Thin Air” could not be further away from that in terms of its quality and purpose.
Copies are available at all three local public libraries.
Viewing: “The Adventures of Robin Hood”
Two-time Oscar-winner Dame Olivia de Havilland died last weekend at the age of 104. This is truly the end of an era. De Havilland was one of the brightest stars of Hollywood’s Golden Age, and to paraphrase something she once said about Clark Gable, she was a bigger star than we can create today.
She starred opposite the likes of Gable, Errol Flynn, Leslie Howard, Montgomery Clift, Bette Davis and Basil Rathbone. She worked with some of the greatest directors in cinematic history, like Michael Curtiz and William Wyler.
She is perhaps best remembered for her frequent collaborations with Flynn and Curtiz, and of these the greatest by far is 1938’s “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” a film I have known since before I could really form memories.
I shy away from declaring many things perfect, but if ever a perfect movie was made, it is “The Adventures of Robin Hood.” This timeless classic is the purest antidote to whatever may weigh on the mind.
Loveable characters, admirable heroes, an iconic score, stunning technicolor sets and costumes, a uniquely talented cast, the single greatest sword fight ever put to film and such a clever, witty screenplay:
Marian: “Why, you speak treason!”
Robin: “Fluently.”
Listening: “folklore” by Taylor Swift
I always appreciate it when an artist does something new, even if it doesn’t quite come off. Taylor Swift has come a long way since her early days as a country star, emerging as one of the world’s foremost pop stars. “1989” and “Lover” are great albums, “Red” is thoroughly enjoyable, “reputation” is basically pure garbage. Not everything she’s tried has come off.
Well, “folklore” sure has. Taking a break from the heavily produced, energetic pop of her last three albums, Swift here has slowed things down and stripped things back, favoring acoustic instruments and quiet melodies. She tried something new and it’s some of her best work.
Even if you’re one of those people who turns up your nose at her, I’d recommend checking out this album. I feel as though she found exactly the right sound here. The entire production perfectly complements her voice, her lyrics are moving and many of her rhymes quite clever, and the tunes are subdued but catchy.
She just released “folklore” last week, having written and recorded it in the preceding months. At the very least, I’m thrilled somebody did something productive with quarantine.
