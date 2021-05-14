It’s FA Cup Final weekend. Leicester City vs. Chelsea at Wembley Stadium. Let’s go!
The Football Association Challenge Cup is the oldest national football (Editor’s note: soccer) competition in the world. Teams in England have contested the trophy every year since the 1871-72 season (aside from brief suspensions for World Wars).
What makes it so much fun to follow, of course, is that any men’s football club in the country can compete. This leads to some interesting matchups. For example, this season Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur traveled from their £1 billion, 62,850-seat London stadium for an away fixture against eighth-tier Marine, a team 160 places below Tottenham on the football pyramid, whose Merseyside home pitch seats around 3,000. People could watch the game from their backyards. You love to see it.
Spurs of course beat Marine 5-0, but the joy of the FA Cup comes in the occasional giant-slaying. Sometimes third-tier Bradford City beat Chelsea. Sometimes Wigan beat Manchester City in the final. These things happen.
I suspect the most memorable thing about the final this season will likely not be the result, or the goals (if any), or the players who score them (if any), but the fact that the authorities are allowing 20,000 socially distanced fans into the stadium. Whether or not you give a hoot about English football—or any sport—that’s noteworthy. I can’t remember the last time I saw a live crowd of 20,000, but I look forward to the day when that feels normal again.
And I know all the criticisms of the sport. In 90 minutes of aimless passing, it can end 0-0, which is not a problem in basketball or hockey, but I’ll quote today’s reading recommendation as I gear up for the weekend:
“Complaining about boring football is a little like complaining about the sad ending of King Lear: it misses the point somehow.”
Better still, as Queen Elizabeth II once supposedly said, “Football’s a difficult business and aren’t they prima donnas. But it’s a wonderful game.”
Reading: “Fever Pitch” by Nick Hornby
Hornby’s memoir of his self-defeating, unrewarding, obsessive and unhealthy life as an Arsenal fan makes for a wonderful read. Witty and humorous, Hornby dissects the potentially toxic nature of fandom. For most of his life as an Arsenal fan, he didn’t really have all that much to support—the team had a mostly deserved reputation as brutish and uninventive, and hardly ever won anything. But that’s the key to die hard sports fandom, apparently: a heated, dedicated support no matter what and without any particular reason.
As critical as Hornby is, he’s never cynical or meanspirited. He writes from a place of uncontrollable adoration, which is what makes the book such a fun read.
“Fever Pitch” was Hornby’s first book and clearly lays the groundwork for the successful novels that followed, “High Fidelity” and “About a Boy” in particular.
Viewing: “Ted Lasso” or “Escape to Victory” or the 2014 World Cup Semifinal between Germany and Brazil
In a very charming way, “Fever Pitch” looks at all the negative aspects of football culture. “Ted Lasso” looks at the positive. Jason Sudeikis gives an award-winning performance as the title character, an American football coach (that is, an American coach of American football) hired to manage a Premier League football team in England.
The magnificent writers take this inherently silly premise and turn it into something truly wonderful. Funny and moving with brilliant character development, I can’t recommend it enough. (It’s well worth the one-week free trial to Apple TV.)
Alternatively, check out 1981’s “Escape to Victory.” Michael Caine, Sylvester Stallone and Pelé star as Allied POWs in WWII forced to play a propaganda football match against their Nazi captors.
And if you want to watch a game for real, you can view the entire 2014 World Cup semifinal between Germany and Brazil on YouTube. The Germans thrash Brazil—the host nation and all-time top World Cup winners—7-1. It’s good for what ails you. Unless you’re Brazilian.
Listening: The “Space Jam” soundtrack
Wrong sport, I know, but this album is appropriate for all athletic contexts. Listen, it was certified 6x Platinum. Six million copies sold—presumably on CD or cassette tape, because it was 1996.
And really, that’s no surprise. In addition to Quad City DJs, whose title track is a transcendent musical experience, the album features the talents of LL Cool J, Seal, Coolio, Salt-N-Pepa, Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Spin Doctors, Jay-Z, Barry White and Bugs Bunny, among others.
Roger Ebert—of whom I’ve spoken in the past—described “Space Jam” as a “happy marriage of good ideas.” That description is easily applicable to the soundtrack as well.
So yeah, if you’re heading to a sporting event, or maybe getting back to a little exercise yourself, the “Space Jam” soundtrack is a great way to get in the zone. It’s the only album ever recorded that features the lyrics “Drop it, rock it, down the room / Shake it, quake it, space kaboom.”
That’s a guarantee.
