I’m beginning to consider the reality of once again standing in a crowd, something I haven’t done in… a while. Roughly. Approximately one while.
Remember concerts? Remember standing shoulder-to-shoulder with complete strangers, hemmed in on all sides with very little room for any kind of movement? When are we going to feel comfortable doing that kind of thing again?
I’ve never been one for crowds of any kind under most circumstances. That seems unlikely to change, though the prospect of going to a concert is as exciting as it is a little discomforting.
That’s exactly it: genuine excitement mixed with genuine apprehension. Damn pandemic, it’s made everything weird.
As things gradually begin to reopen and we collectively limp back towards some semblance of normalcy, I reflect on how horribly used to everything I’ve gotten. The strange and new always eventually becomes utterly banal in the end.
Isn’t it funny now, heading back into social gatherings, how the old hat is suddenly feeling novel?
“Homer is new and fresh this morning, and nothing, perhaps, is as old and tired as today’s newspaper.”
I realize that as a newspaper man, I shouldn’t really print that quote by Charles Péguy, but I rather like it.
Reading: “I Am Legend” by Richard Matheson
I wanted to recommend this last year, but thought better of it. As I noted in October when recommending “The Yellow Wallpaper,” I no longer think better of most things.
Matheson’s groundbreaking sci-fi novel sees a pandemic wipe out most of humanity. Those who survive turn into blood-sucking vampires. That is, except for one doctor who appears immune altogether.
“I Am Legend” places out-and-out horror in the context of crushing loneliness, but what makes the novel so good and so deservedly iconic is its genius ending. Right at the end, Matheson poignantly turns the genre on its head with inimitable brilliance—something that nearly all apocalypse stories since then have attempted and failed in.
I’ll take this opportunity to recommend the Vincent Price film adaptation, “The Last Man on Earth.” Despite the shoestring budget, it’s a masterpiece of horror filmmaking and Price forsakes his signature, loveable hammy-ness for a genuinely powerful dramatic performance.
Viewing: “The Navigator: A Medieval Odyssey”
Getting back into the old habits of normal life, I imagine, will feel like stepping into some brave new world. It’ll take some adjusting, like walking into Technicolor Oz.
“The Navigator” opens in 14th century England. A group of men beleaguered by the Black Death follow a young boy’s vision of salvation and dig a grand tunnel that leads them straight to 20th century New Zealand. Though deeply quirky, it is not a comedy.
Writer/director Vincent Ward navigates the viewer on a journey through time and space that is at once visually striking—Geoffrey Simpson’s cinematography is inspired—and affecting in a remarkably touching, human way.
As much as “The Navigator” is an odd and dreamlike experience, it’s also a very enjoyable one. It is certainly one of the best—and least orthodox—time travel movies ever made. If you can hunt down a copy, I would strongly recommend giving it a watch.
Listening: Symphony No. 9, a.k.a. “The New World Symphony” by Antonin Dvorak
Neil Armstrong brought a cassette tape recording of “The New World Symphony” with him during the Apollo 11 mission to the Moon. That man had good taste. Though I’ve never been into outer space myself (shocking, I know), I can’t really think of a better piece of music to listen to under those circumstances. Good choice, Neil.
In its four movements, Dvorak packs his symphony with about as many iconic melodies as you can. Many a symphonic composition may meander a bit between two highly revered passages, and one can forgive a composer for that. “The New World Symphony” is so stacked with memorable moments it might as well be “The Nutcracker.”
On top of that, from start to finish, the Czech composer manages to conjure a perfect picture of a new world. Certainly, many of the passages feel quintessentially North American and fit rather sublimely against the backdrop of the West, but the tone doesn’t stop there. Dvorak seems to be on the hunt for a final frontier, wherever that may be—hence Armstrong’s excellent choice. The composer’s vision of a new world balances feelings of wonder, adventure, danger, serenity, triumph, and even a sense of home.
Well, we’re not heading into any new worlds, just moving back into the old one, hopefully. But listening to “The New World Symphony” is never a bad idea.
