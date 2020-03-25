That’s what Hailey City Councilwoman Heidi Husbands called Blaine County on Monday as locals adjust to life under a state-issued isolation order designed to stem the spread of COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, the South Central Public Health District confirmed 36 cases of the disease, by far the highest concentration per capita in Idaho. In response, normal life—including on Ketchum’s typically bustling Sun Valley Road—has largely stalled.
Community Resource
As numbers of confirmed cases of COVID-19 … Read more
Online Poll
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Current E-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Doctor's Journal: My experience with COVID
- Isolation Order declared for Blaine County
- Outbreak intensifies in Blaine
- Healthcare workers hit hardest as COVID cases rise
- Ketchum, Sun Valley ask state for help fighting COVID-19
- Isolation order to take effect at midnight
- Hailey declares imminent threat
- St. Luke's Suspends Normal Operations
- Idaho issues statewide ‘stay in place’ order over COVID-19
- Idaho governor issues isolation order for Blaine County
Images
Commented
- Express editorial opinion: Keep ramping up locally to control coronavirus (117)
- Isolation order to take effect at midnight (56)
- Criticism of Trump is unfair (47)
- Coronavirus confirmed in Blaine County (43)
- Healthcare workers hit hardest as COVID cases rise (37)
- Ketchum, Sun Valley ask state for help fighting COVID-19 (33)
- Be smart (25)
- Unexpected lessons learned in the impeachment (23)
- Waste of wildlife (22)
- Believe the experts about COVID-19 coronavirus (20)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
We are so proud of this statement. Let us all hold hands and dance around the Maypole.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In