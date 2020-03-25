That’s what Hailey City Councilwoman Heidi Husbands called Blaine County on Monday as locals adjust to life under a state-issued isolation order designed to stem the spread of COVID-19. As of Tuesday morning, the South Central Public Health District confirmed 36 cases of the disease, by far the highest concentration per capita in Idaho. In response, normal life—including on Ketchum’s typically bustling Sun Valley Road—has largely stalled.

