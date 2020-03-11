The National Brotherhood of Skiers were handed the keys to the city of Sun Valley on Thursday, during a City Council meeting. The Brotherhood began holding ski summits in 1973, and since then has visited Sun Valley six times. At the meeting, March 6, 2020 was declared National Brotherhood of Skiers Day and Brotherhood President Peggie Allen accepted a key to the city alongside the group’s cofounders, Art Clay, right, and Ben Finley, left. Clay and Finley will be inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame later this month, the first two African Americans earn the honor. Both Clay and Finley commented that Sun Valley has always opened its arms to the Brotherhood, and it continues to do so.
