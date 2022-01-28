That's A Brap! 2

Bellevue resident Josh Maxwell rides his sled near Baker Creek.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Mike McKenzie of Carey enjoyed the snow—and sunshine—near Baker Creek last weekend, making the most of the popular snowmobiling spot north of Ketchum. It’s been a good spell for backcountry adventures, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The local mountains have only seen 10 inches of snowfall over the past three weeks, giving the snowpack a much needed break and stabilizing most slopes. Of course, all it takes is one not to cooperate—which is why the Avalanche Center urges snowmobilers and skiers to stay vigilant and maintain safe practices even when the danger is low. Read SAC’s full forecast, Page 12.(tncms-asset)c1a7af0e-7fb6-11ec-a812-e39ebd12311d[0](/tncms-asset)

