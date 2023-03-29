An entrant in the annual Dollar Dayz Pond Skim shows solid form and control in snowboarding across the Cold Bowl, a manmade pond at the base of Dollar Mountain. In the Dollar Dayz event Sunday to mark the final day of the mountain's winter season, numerous costumed skiers and boarders tested their skills to cross the water in conditions that were more akin to winter than spring. Sun Valley's primary ski mountain, Bald Mountain, is scheduled to stay open through Sunday, April 16.
