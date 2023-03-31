U.S. Alpine Nationals 2018 Sun Valley

Racers celebrate with the crowd at the 2018 U.S. Alpine Nationals at the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain at Sun Valley.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Sun Valley Resort is hosting the U.S. Alpine Championships for the third time since 2016 from April 1-5, with elite and up-and-coming ski racers vying for spots on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team.

The races—the final competition on the U.S. national ski racing circuit—will include both men and women competing in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.

Sun Valley hosted the U.S. Alpine Championships in 2016 and 2018. Through a two-year deal with Utah-based U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Sun Valley will also host the U.S. Alpine Championships in 2024, with Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire hosting the U.S. Freestyle National Championships.

Most of the activities and viewing areas for the U.S. Alpine Nationals will be centered at the Warm Springs base of Bald Mountain.

