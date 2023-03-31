Sun Valley Resort is hosting the U.S. Alpine Championships for the third time since 2016 from April 1-5, with elite and up-and-coming ski racers vying for spots on the Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team.
The races—the final competition on the U.S. national ski racing circuit—will include both men and women competing in slalom, giant slalom and super-G events on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
Sun Valley hosted the U.S. Alpine Championships in 2016 and 2018. Through a two-year deal with Utah-based U.S. Ski & Snowboard, Sun Valley will also host the U.S. Alpine Championships in 2024, with Waterville Valley Resort in New Hampshire hosting the U.S. Freestyle National Championships.
Among scores of qualifying racers, Stifel U.S. Alpine Ski Team athletes expected to compete in Sun Valley include 2022 Olympic silver medalist Ryan Cochran-Siegle and 2023 World Championships gold medalist River Radamus, as well as local Sun Valley athletes Ryder Sarchett, Jack Smith and Dasha Romanov.
The athletes will be racing for national titles, as well as prize money.
“Sun Valley Resort could not be more excited to welcome back the U.S. Alpine Championships and the incredible athletes who will lay it all on the line to capture national titles,” said Pete Sonntag, Sun Valley Resort general manager and vice president. “Our rich ski racing history and legendary terrain will provide an awesome backdrop to watch current stars like Ryan Cochran-Siegle and River Radamus go at it with America’s best, including our own hometown heroes.”
In 2016, current World Cup overall women’s champion Mikaela Shiffrin won the slalom and giant slalom competitions at the U.S. Alpine Championships in Sun Valley.
This year, the events—which are open to the public and free to attend—will kick off Saturday, April 1, with training runs for racers, plus a “sponsor village” and live après-ski music in Warm Springs Plaza. On Sunday, April 2, the racing will start with men’s and women’s super-G races, followed by an afternoon “Clicquot in the Snow Party” at the Warm Springs base of Baldy and the event’s opening ceremony at Town Square in downtown Ketchum. Men’s and women’s slalom races are scheduled for Monday, April 3, followed by women’s giant slalom on Tuesday, April 4, and men’s giant slalom on Wednesday, April 5.
Each day’s races will be followed by awards and live music in the Warm Springs Plaza. (For a schedule of the week’s events, see Page 12.)
U.S. Ski & Snowboard CEO Sophie Goldschmidt said U.S. Alpine Ski Team racers are “very excited to return to Sun Valley.”
“Not only will many of the best alpine skiers in the country be competing for coveted national titles, but it’s an amazing opportunity to inspire the next generation of ski racers who can see their favorite athletes up close on a resort that has helped produce so many champions,” she said.
Sun Valley has a “storied history of alpine racing, along with technical and challenging terrain,” the resort stated. The race courses for this year’s championships will follow the same general path, with starting gates at different elevations on Baldy for different disciplines. The men’s super-G—a high-speed race that is a cross between downhill and giant slalom—will start on Upper Warm Springs run, just below the bottom of International. The course will follow Warm Springs, bank left onto Greyhawk and descend Greyhawk before a final pair of turns that take skiers off and then back onto Greyhawk before the finish.
The women’s super-G will follow the same line but will start lower on Warm Springs. The men’s and women’s giant slaloms will start near the top of Greyhawk and then take the same route. The slalom races will start on lower Hemingway and cross over to finish at the bottom of Greyhawk.
Spectator access for skiers will be in an area adjacent to the women’s super-G starting point, along Warm Springs run and near the turn onto Greyhawk. Spectator access for people on foot will be established in an area on skier’s right just above the finish line at the base of Greyhawk, as well as just below the finish line and the finish corral for skiers. A walkway will connect the lower and higher viewing areas at the bottom of Greyhawk. Bleachers will be set up at both of the lower viewing areas.
Parking in the lots adjacent to the base of Greyhawk will be restricted. Most spectators will have to park in other areas, take a public Mountain Rides bus or access the race area on skis.
For some enthusiasts, Sun Valley Resort is offering a VIP Pass that includes access to an exclusive viewing area for the races; complimentary food and beverage options; one day of “Early Up” access, allowing participants to ski or ride on Bald Mountain before the race festivities kick off and the mountain is open to the public; a meet-and-greet session, photos and signing with race participants; and a U.S. Ski & Snowboard and Sun Valley swag bag. Spectators can book the four-day VIP Pass online at sunvalley.com.
