A month ago, I wrote about the changing college applications landscape. It seems somewhat trivial now given the uncertain global reality.
Just eight weeks from graduating, I am compelled not only to reflect on my past 18 years but also to consider what may lie ahead—for me and for my classmates. First, let me provide you with a brief snapshot of the world that my generation and I were brought into.
I was born five days before 9/11. My sixth day was to be my father’s first day back at work. He kissed me on the forehead and grabbed his bags to head to the airport. Before he took another step, the images on the TV screen told him and my mother that the world had been forever changed.
Many of my peers have a similar story. We grew up in a time dramatically affected by the events of Sept. 11, 2001. We were drafting, if you will, in the tailwind of this tragedy, left witnessing what would happen to our country and world over the next decade. At some point, Generation Z broke free of the funnel and took on new roles. We grew into activists and anarchists, influencers and innovators, advocates and arbiters, trailblazers and trendsetters.
Fast forward 18 years, and we are no longer the bystanders but the bearers of this burden. 9/11 changed the world we inherited; the coronavirus is changing the world we are soon to be responsible for. We are no longer drafting, no longer cruising.
Gen Z, it’s time for a gut check.
The conversation should not be that prom is canceled or that graduation is virtual. We can’t sit around and whine about what we’re not getting. Let’s make sure that what happens next demonstrates that we saw this critical juncture as an opportunity to define our generation not by our circumstance but by how we handle it. Take the time to call your grandparents. Support local businesses. Walk a neighbor’s dog. Offer to shop for at-risk community members. While these aren’t grand solutions, they are incremental steps toward a better tomorrow. Do we want to be the generation of woe is me or wow is us?
Zoe Simon is a senior at Wood River High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In