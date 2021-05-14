21-05-14 Snapshots 1 Palmer.jpg

“I love to grow tomatoes, and both bell and chili peppers. I live in Hailey, so it’s really not too early to get growing.”

Vaughn Palmer, Hailey
21-05-14 Snapshots 2 Kearney.jpg

“Ketchum has a youth garden with veggies, flowers and berries. We are joining forces with Hemingway to teach students how to grow food.”

John Kearney, Hailey
21-05-14 Snapshots 3 Connelly.jpg

“I’m quite adept at growing dandelions.”

Mike Connelly, Hailey
21-05-14 Snapshots 4 Baker.jpg

“A planter box with flowers and herbs, like basil and green onions.”

Leena Baker, Ketchum
21-05-14 Snapshots 5 Lyons.jpg

“In Oregon I can grow up to four recreational cannabis plants. I also love to plant tomatoes, sweet and spicy peppers, corn, beans and squash.”

Molly Lyons, Oak Grove, Ore.
