Candida Minino

“Fire places and hot cocoa.”

Candida Minino, Ketchum
Aly Wepplo

“The winter clothes—that’s my favorite thing about the winter.”

Aly Wepplo, Hailey
Guillermo Flores

“Playing indoor soccer in Bellevue.”

Guillermo Flores, Hailey
Caitlyn Mills

“The twinkling lights on Main Street make Hailey look like a snow globe of a town.”

Caitlyn Mills, Hailey
Rosa Zayala

“My favorite is cuddling with my kids at home and watching movies.”

Rosa Zayala, Hailey
Ryan Applegate

“I’m looking forward to my first winter in the Wood River Valley. Coming from Chicago, I think I’m prepared.”

Ryan Applegate, Ketchum
Chris Alexander

“I love the panoramic mountain views and fresh air.”

Chris Alexander, Hailey
Grey Alexander

“I love jumping off of porches into the snow piles and sledding over big jumps.”

Grey Alexander, Hailey
Juvenal Ortega

“My favorite is the snow, because it revitalizes the whole valley. And, the Christmas season with my family.”

Juvenal Ortega, Bellevue
nice warm soup and bread.” Marco Romero

“I enjoy the snowshoeing and the skiing. I love to have fire at home with a nice warm soup and bread.”

Marco Romero, Ketchum
