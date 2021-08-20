Amanda Dehaas

Go camping. We have a secret spot where I can sit in a chair and relax. We are also going to Golden, Colorado, and taking our young kiddo to the train museum.

Amanda Dehaas

 
Hannah Dies

Celebrating my mom’s birthday and taking her out for dinner. If the smoke is better, we’ll go up to Redfish and go out on our boat.

Hannah Dies
Martha Pendl

It’s my birthday, and I’m not going to tell anyone. I’m flattered by the city of Ketchum putting on a birthday parade for me.

Martha Pendl
Madeline Funk

It’s on my list to go camping up north relaxing with a fun bottle of wine, a good book and Benni, my dog.

Madeline Funk

 
Sascha Leidecker

Going camping with my family before I go back to school. Our plans will include some hiking, swimming and biking.

Sascha Leidecker

 

Express photos by Willy Cook

