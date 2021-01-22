21-01-22 Snapshots 1 Thomas.jpg

“Stability, honesty, national unity and strong leadership.”

Cruger Thomas, Ketchum
21-01-22 Snapshots 2 Williams.jpg

“Hit the ground running towards the control of this pandemic and get help to needy people who have lost their jobs or homes.”

Danny Williams, Sun Valley
21-01-22 Snapshots 3 Hanson.jpg

“I have hope and a feeling of peace. I like the future for my niece and goddaughter.”

Monica Hanson, Ketchum
21-01-22 Snapshots 4 Shaffer P.jpg

“Fewer flag decals and free hugs.”

Paula Shaffer, Ketchum
21-01-22 Snapshots 5 Shaffer B.jpg

“Contradicting opinions being cool and classy.”

Bonni Shaffer, Missoula, Mont.
