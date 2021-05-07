21-05-07 snapshots 1 Swindley.jpg

“Whatever she tells me to do. It’s her day.”

Cuyler Swindley, Hailey
21-05-07 snapshots 2 DeShazo.jpg

“I’m cooking brunch for my mother and family.”

Amanda DeShazo, Bellevue
21-05-07 snapshots 3 Olson.jpg

“With my wonderful kids and husband. We’re going four-wheeling

with a picnic.”

Tanya Olson, Hailey
21-05-07 snapshots 4.jpg

“I’m cooking brunch for my 95-year-old mom, plus other family and friends.”

Brent Barsotti, Hailey
21-05-07 snapshots 5 McCoy.jpg

“My mom has passed away, but my thoughts and memories are

with her.”

Steve McCoy, Hailey
