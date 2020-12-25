Julia Ott

“I want everyone to find peace amidst this crazy period—and I want to get into college.”

Julia Ott, Sun Valley
Ellen Gillespie

“I want a dose of the vaccine.”

Ellen Gillespie, Ketchum
Leigh Barer

“No more COVID-19.”

Leigh Barer, Ketchum
Allie Sotomayor

“To be in good company.”

Allie Sotomayor, Ketchum
Anika Vandenberg

“More snow.”

Anika Vandenberg, Hailey
