Margot Ramsay

All the fun summer things before school starts, like lakes, ice cream, symphony and hopefully camping.

Margot Ramsay
Alice Bender

I want to go fishing on the Lost River again.

Alice Bender
Allie Howard

I’ve done the beach, the mountains and the pool—now I have one more summer wedding to attend.

Allie Howard
Liv Nelson

Go to Redfish Lake a couple more times with friends and sell gobs more ice cream.

Liv Nelson
Geraldine Carter

Restore my sanity. ‘Frozen 2,’ the symphony and friends in town. I’m overloaded with fun things to do.

Geraldine Carter

Express photos by Willy Cook

