Hannah Grossman

“Cooking and spending time at home around the fire.”

Hannah Grossman, San Francisco, Calif.
Brianna Rego Lind

“In my children, who always choose to find the fun in everything.”

Brianna Rego Lind, El Cerrito, Calif.
Chris Trollan

“At home, with a lot of Christmas lights and a warm fire after a great day of powder skiing.”

Chris Trollan, Mid-valley
Joelle Rivetts

“In my eight-year-old son, who still believes.”

Joelle Rivetts, Mid-valley
Michelle Duffield

“Appreciating the fact that we are here in Sun Valley, skiing and sledding, and that our kids are in school safely.”

Michelle Duffield, Ketchum
Load comments