20-11-20 snapshots 1 Sather.jpg

“Sweet potatoes with marshmallows on top, browning them nicely almost like they would be over a campfire.”

Orlie Sather, Ketchum
20-11-20 snapshots 2 Siloti.jpg

“I drove down from Montana to cook a Hutterite turkey for a 93-year-old friend. I’ll make him ... all things he likes made with lots of love.”

Grace Siloti, Condon, Mont.
20-11-20 snapshots 3 Blair.jpg

“Mashed potatoes. I blend yams with my russets.”

Maggie Blair, Indian Creek
20-11-20 snapshots 4 Furlong.jpg

“Stuffing cooked on the stovetop with bread crumbs, mushrooms, green onions, carrots and celery. I keep it moist with chicken stock.”

Koko Furlong, Bellevue
20-11-20 snapshots 5 Simms.jpg

“A red chile enchilada and green chile, garlic mashed potatoes.”

Maria Simms, Sun Valley
