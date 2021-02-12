What makes for a good Valentine’s Day to you?

    

21-02-12 Snapshots 1 Cuin.jpg

“Spending it with someone special that you care about and eating a home cooked meal that’s not too fancy.”

Rocio Cuin, Hailey
21-02-12 Snapshots 2 Collins.jpg

“When I can go out cross-country skiing, build a fire with my sweetie and roast some hot dogs.”

Bridget Collins, Ketchum
21-02-12 Snapshots 3 Brennan.jpg

“It’s also my birthday, so it’s always a good day. I like lots of chocolate, friends and flowers.”

Gail Brennan, Ketchum
21-02-12 Snapshots 4 Cooley.jpg

“Spending the day with my husband and having a ski date.”

Lori Cooley, Ketchum
21-02-12 Snapshots 5 Devitt Levit.jpg

“Spending it with your loved one having a romantic, cozy fondue dinner in the mountains of Sun Valley.”

Suzanne Devitt Levit, Ketchum
