“It hasn’t. I’m still mountain biking, dog walking and hiking every day.”

Jaime Schmitz, Sun Valley
“Yes. I haven’t been hiking on the bad smoke days.”

Caitlin Hegwood, Ketchum
“Nope. I’m going fishin’.”

George Rizzo, Mid-valley
“Yes. I’m stuffed up and I’m not hiking because of it.”

Christina Buck, San Diego, Calif.
“Yes, for sure. I try hiking, but backpacking and mountain biking are really hard.”

Emma Ballif, Salt Lake City, Utah
