21-04-30 Snapshots 1 Young.jpg

“We barbecue ribs, and cook homemade pizza on the grill.”

Barbara Young, Ketchum
21-04-30 Snapshots 2 Fabish andSchmidt.jpg

“Steak, burgers, kabobs and corn—all with good marinades and seasonings.”

Aaron Fabish, left, and Catie Schmidt, Sun Valley
21-04-30 Snapshots 3 Cain.jpg

“Prime New Yorks with a little salt and pepper. Once in a while, salmon.”

Howard Cain, Mid-valley
21-04-30 Snapshots 4 Young.jpg

“Steak covered in a dry coffee rub with cumin and cayenne.”

Hannah Young, Ketchum
21-04-30 Snapshots 5 Lee.jpg

“Elk steak from our friend’s fall harvest. I use a spicy dry rub and give it

a quick sear.”

Tracy Lee, Board Ranch
