Laurel Holland

“Corn on the cob in the husk and a flank steak with a good homemade chimichurri sauce.”

Ketchum
Lindsey Mascheroni

“I’m a vegetarian, so my favorite thing to grill is portabello mushrooms. I also grill zucchini and bell peppers, usually marinated in teriyaki sauce.”

Ketchum
Laura Grifka

“Chicken marinated in barbecue sauce.”

Ketchum
Brendan Smith

“Tri-tip marinated in whatever I have and cooked to medium-rare. I cook scalloped potatoes to go with it—you can never have too much garlic and butter.”

Pink school bus parked in Ketchum
David Romness

“Salmon in lightly oiled cast iron skillet on covered grill. Cook with skin side down with a smear of mayo on top to keep fish moist and don’t flip. It’s done in minutes.”

Indian Wells, Calif.
