Sun Valley, ID (83353)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.