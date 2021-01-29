Do you believe in the vaccine? And, are you going to get it?

      

“I’ve had COVID twice already, so I think that I’ll let things play out and not get vaccinated.”

Peter S. Malarkey, Ketchum
“I am going to be vaccinated but I’m disappointed how slow the process is going.”

Terry Crawford, Ketchum
“I plan on getting vaccinated as soon as it’s available to me and I’m looking forward to it.”

Kate Carruth, Los Angeles, Calif.
“I have my appointment already and I’m looking forward to being vaccinated.”

Dick Andersen, Sun Valley
“My schooling was interrupted due to the virus. So, I’m in favor of the vaccination and I’m anxious to get back.”

Tania Carrillo, Carey
