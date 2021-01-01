James Moskos

“Normalcy and a quick recovery for all.”

James Moskos, Ketchum
Georgia Allfrey

“A successful Bumble match and the Seahawks Super Bowl win.”

Georgia Allfrey, Huntington Beach, Calif.
Anthony Monticello

“Peace of mind, a holiday with the family and to make America great again.”

Anthony Monticello, Mt. Pleasant, Utah
Ella Wolter

“I hope we are able to get past COVID-19 and still stay strong as a community post-virus.”

Ella Wolter, Hailey
Blake Shropshire

“I hope that the new year brings lots of peace, positivity and a ton of love.”

Blake Shropshire, Hailey
