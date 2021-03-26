21-03-26 Snapshots 1 Schreder.jpg

“Hiking boots. I’m looking forward to exploring Greenhorn Gulch and Alice Lake.”

Lily Schreder, Ketchum
21-03-26 Snapshots 2 Stewart.jpg

“Hiking shoes and backpack to venture up north with friends.”

Cathy Stewart, Hailey
21-03-26 Snapshots 3 Huntsman.jpg

“Mountain bike, wakesurf board and golf clubs. My family also camps a lot.”

Alyssa Huntsman, Ketchum
21-03-26 Snapshots 4 Ellis.jpg

“Boating and fishing gear and also travel necessities for the Bahamas. We are going flats fishing for bonefish and permit.”

Tate Ellis, Ketchum
21-03-26 Snapshots 5 Hart.jpg

“Golf clubs and my road bike. I’ll be working on my handicap and

my waist line.”

D.J. Hart, Ketchum
