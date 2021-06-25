21-06-25 Snapshots 1 Nisson.jpg

“We’ve been hanging around our house with the sprinkler on, playing on the trampoline. Keeps us cool and the kids get their exercise.”

Kayla Nisson, Bellevue
21-06-25 Snapshots 2 Punnett.jpg

“As assistant pool manager, I’m extra vigilant with the lifeguards—and I’ve been ordering lots of ice cream.”

Ellie Punnett, Hailey
21-06-25 Snapshots 3 Haynes.jpg

“I like the warmer weather, so we have been outside having fun biking and swimming.”

Kris Haynes, Bellevue
21-06-25 Snapshots 4 Edmondson.jpg

“Keeping cool with Higher Ground kayaking, swimming and playing in the river.”

Tegan Edmondson, Bellevue
21-06-25 Snapshots 5 Dondero.jpg

“Lots of ice cream, swimming, riding my horse and drinking lemonade.”

Tessa Dondero, Ketchum
