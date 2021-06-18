21-06-18 Snapshots 1 Kelly.jpg

Sunday is also my father’s birthday, so it’s a double whammy. I’m planning a pool picnic and then I’ll send dad to the golf course.”

Casey Kelly, Hailey
21-06-18 Snapshots 2 Eamon.jpg

“Cook a nice pancake breakfast. Then either a 20-mile bike ride or a Proctor Mountain hike. Finish the day with a beer and dinner at Sawtooth Brewery.”

Kelly Eamon, Portland, Ore.
21-06-18 Snapshots 3 Owen.jpg

“My dad is in Washington, so I can’t be with him, but I’ll be thinking kind thoughts about him and will call on the phone.”

Teri Owen, Elkhorn
21-06-18 Snapshots 4 Thomas.jpg

“My three brothers and I just took my dad to Zihuatanejo, Mexico for his 80th birthday and Father’s Day. We had a ball with family time, surfing and fishing.”

Trevor Thomas, Ketchum
21-06-18 Snapshots 5 Moss.jpg

“I’m going to Twin Falls and play golf with my dad and grandfather.”

Hank Moss, Ketchum
