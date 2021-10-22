Annie Pokorny

It’s my dad’s 60th birthday. We will make some COVID-friendly Manhattans.

Annie Pokorny, Ketchum
Amanda Dunn

Dress up with my friends. I’m going to be the Sugar Rush girl from ‘Wreck-it Ralph’ and hang with my buds.

Amanda Dunn, Triumph
Ros Anderson

My girls are both dressing up as unicorns. We’re going to a friends house for appetizers and drinks and then going trick-or-treating.

Ros Anderson, Ketchum
Sharon Pyle

I’m traveling to Iceland hopefully to view the northern lights. Spooktackular!

Sharon Pyle, Hailey
Jenzi Thomas

I’m going to be Dolly Parton. Looking for a place to sing my version of ‘9 to 5.’

Jenzi Thomas, Sun Valley
