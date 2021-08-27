Jenny Femling

Not really—except that kids are going by all the time in the morning, at lunch and at the end of the day, so often looking at their phones.

Jenny Femling, Hailey
Pilar Tumolo

Having the structure that school brings helps kids and everyone. I know that it makes me happier.

Pilar Tumolo, Hailey
Jasmina Garcia

I have a fifth-grade son who is very excited. I also feel that the school system has taken appropriate safety precautions for our kids.

Jasmina Garcia, Bellevue
Julia Mace

I’m running after school recreation programs for the city of Ketchum, and they are very full.

Julia Mace, Mid-valley
Shay Doll

I’m happy for the social aspects for all of the kids. Being in school is a social necessity.

Shay Doll, Ketchum

Express photos by Willy Cook

Load comments