Kailyn Avery

I’m moving in a month, so that’s my summer’s end. I am enjoying hiking while I can.

Kailyn Avery, Ketchum
Mary Eliot Stone

I’m trying to plan a camping trip with friends for the last warm weekend.

Mary Eliot Stone, Ketchum
Anna Edmondson

This is it. I’m from Georgia, it’s my birthday today and my birthday wish was to come here and fly fish.

Anna Edmondson, Atlanta area
Heather Kovich

My ocean-blue nails.

Heather Kovich, Ketchum
Bryan Burrell

I’m already taking the U-16 girls hockey team to Colorado in two weeks.

Bryan BurrellHailey

Express photos by Willy Cook

Load comments