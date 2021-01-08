You are the owner of this article.
Snapshots

Do you have any New Years’ resolutions?

Ashley Baker

“Tear up the backcountry mountains.”

Ashley Baker, Seattle, Wash.
Dawn O’Dell

“To look for the silver lining more than I have in 2020.”

Dawn O’Dell, Ketchum
Andy Buchanan

“To stay away from the super-spreaders that have invaded our town.”

Andy Buchanan, Ketchum
Marcel Goitiandia

“Going deep.”

Marcel Goitiandia, Bellevue
Abby Rivin

“Relaxation, self-love and Instant Pot cooking.”

Abby Rivin, Ketchum
