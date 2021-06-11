21-06-11 Snapshots 1 Ellison.jpg

“Have some plans for your future—they will change, but still have a plan.”

Johnny Ellison, Ketchum
21-06-11 Snapshots 2 Sias.jpg

“Be open to possibilities. You don’t have to have your whole life planned out.”

Robin Sias, Sun Valley
21-06-11 Snapshots 3 Swindley.jpg

“Take your time and find your passion.”

Aly Swindley, Hailey
21-06-11 Snapshots 4 Sheue.jpg

“Leave the area and come back.”

Janel Sheue, Hailey
21-06-11 Snapshots 5 Kearney.jpg

“If possible, take a gap year and see the world. Then figure it out.”

John Kearney, Ketchum
Load comments