John Inman

I live in town, so I walk. I know secret places to camp. But last night I was 0-3 making dinner reservations.

Shannon Wright

Probably finding a camping spot. With COVID, so many people just want to go outside with their family.

Tommy Tweeten

Equally difficult for all three. Pick your timing and try to find a parking place or camp spot. It’s about timing, timing, timing.

Alicia Falcocchio

Although going to Redfish is psycho, a dinner reservation is worse. It’s a nightmare, like trying to get coffee in the morning.

Meghan Gunn

A dinner reservation, due to all the restaurant closures and the fact that they are busier than ever.

Photos by Willy Cook

