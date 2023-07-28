23-07-28 Snapshot 1 Nucci.jpg

“Wearing flip flops at Redfish out on the lake and chillin' in the shade drinking ice-cold Kombucha.”

Britney Nucci

Ketchum
23-07-28 Snapshot 2 Reyes.jpg

“Drinking lots of water and staying indoors.”

Cynthia Reyes

Bellevue
23-07-28 Snapshot 3 Meadows.jpg

“Drinking lots of water, finding shade, dropping into a pool or the river and having a cool beer on Lefty’s deck.”

Susan Meadows

Elkhorn
23-07-28 Snapshot 4 Tedrow.jpg

“Using Trail Creek as our private pool—eating indoors in the shade, drinking lots of water and going to Redfish.”

Tawni Tedrow

Ketchum
23-07-28 Snapshot 5 Gravley.jpg

“Jumping into the river. It was freezing. Enjoying cold schooners in the shade at Grumpy’s.”

Jeannie Gravley

Three Forks, Montana
