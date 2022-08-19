Kevin Stilling

“Milwaukee Brewers player Robin Yount. He’s one of two MLB players to win MVP in two positions.”

Kevin Stilling

Hailey
Gary Hoffman

“John Lewis, because he was the right-hand man to Martin Luther King.

Gary Hoffman

Ketchum
Blaire Sant

“My fellow colleagues at the Blaine County School District. It’s been a hard two years. Teachers and staff are the fabric of our community.”

Blaire Sant

Hailey
Tyler Sant

“My mom because I’ve got a baby coming, and it makes me appreciate all she has done for me.”

Tyler Sant

Hailey
Melissa Mathews

“My mom is my hero. She raised four girls to be independent and strong women.”

Melissa Mathews

Hailey
