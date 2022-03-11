22-03-11 Snapshots 1.jpg

"Tom Brady of course. No, really, Gonzaga. I really like the Bulldog logo."

Julien Lohmann

Hailey
"Kansas. I went there when Danny Manning won it all in 1988 and I am a Jayhawk for life."

Marie Pascheri DiPietro

Ketchum
"Gonzaga. Have to have faith in the boys and Coach Few. I went there as a Marketing major, so my vote is with them."

Alex Schwartz

Ketchum
"Michigan State Spartans. I went to school there and our coach Tom Izzo is the king of March."

Deep Singh

East Lansing, Michigan
"Arizona. I keep hearing that they are going to win with their super athleticism and old-school Lute Olson recruiting ability."

Brick Blackburn

Ketchum
