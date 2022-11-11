22-11-11 Snapshots 1 Wray.jpg

“I’m a vet, spent three years in the Army. I tend to think of Colin Powell, who I believe was a great vet and a great American.”

David Wray

Sun Valley
22-11-11 Snapshots 2 Christensen.jpg

“My uncles, my dad and my cousins all served during World War II through Vietnam.”

Erik Christensen

Ketchum
22-11-11 Snapshots 3 Rau.jpg

“My father was in the Navy during World War II and Korea. I also think about all the people who have put their lives on the line for our country.”

David Rau

Bellevue
22-11-11 Snapshots 4 Kennedy.jpg

“All the soldiers, sailors and Marines we lost in Vietnam."

Tom Kennedy

Sun Valley
22-11-11 Snapshots 5 Zaggorski.jpg

“My dad was in the Army for Desert Storm/Desert Shield, my grandpa was in the Coast Guard and my other grandpa was in the Air Force during World War II. So I tend to think of them.”

Sara Zagorski

Hailey
Load comments