21-11-12 Snapshots 1 Kennedy.jpg

“My radio man, Jerry Heskitt.”

Tom Kennedy, Sun Valley
21-11-12 Snapshots 2 Kory.jpg

“All of my brothers and sisters killed in the line of duty due to political B.S.”

Sam Kory, Ketchum
21-11-12 Snapshots 3 McNeal.jpg

“My father-in-law, H.P. McNeal. He was a naval submarine commander during WWII.”

Bev McNeal, Ketchum
21-11-12 Snapshots 4 Stanek.jpg

“Archie, my friend who I grew up with. He was an Army Ranger and was killed in Vietnam.”

Susan Stanek, Ketchum
21-11-12 Snapshots 5 Webber.jpg

“My father, who was a Naval fighter pilot in WWII.”

Brian Webber, East Fork
