Frankie Rippo

“My family members who served in the military, especially my grandfather, who passed away this year.”

Frankie Rippo, Ketchum
Poppy Millington

“George Washington, 'cause he was a real general and a good president.”

Poppy Millington, Hailey
Michelle Baird

“My grandmother. She taught me resiliency, patience and was a great example of what a woman should be. She raised ten children while working in a cannery.”

Michelle Baird, Hailey
John Gorham

“All the veterans that have served and fought for our freedom.”

John Gorham, Ketchum
Colin Kincaid

“I was in the Marine Corps, so unfortunately I lost many buddies, along with some family members from earlier wars.”

Colin Kincaid, Ketchum
